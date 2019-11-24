Clicks217

Samuel Paulsson - Tonight Sweden had its first Missa Solemnis for a [unclear] amount of time. It was celebrated by Fr Marcus Künkel and presided over by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, who preached on the liturgical nature of man.

Lisi Sterndorfer
Samuel Paulsson on Twitter: "Tonight Sweden had its first Missa Solemnis for a [unclear] amount of time. It was celebrated by Fr Marcus Künkel and presided over by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, who …More
Samuel Paulsson on Twitter: "Tonight Sweden had its first Missa Solemnis for a [unclear] amount of time. It was celebrated by Fr Marcus Künkel and presided over by Cardinal Anders Arborelius, who preached on the liturgical nature of man. twitter.com/…/119834931397543…"
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

de.news and 1 other users link to it.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up