Fr. James Altman: "You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat. Period." -- Endorsed by the Bishop of Tyler, Texas

Clarity amongst confusion.
Click link to view Video that Bishop Strickland is speaking about.
Thank you Bishop Strickland
As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr Altman’s statement in this video. My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation...pleases HEED THIS MESSAGE
