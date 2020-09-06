Clicks7
Fr. James Altman: "You cannot be a Catholic and a Democrat. Period." -- Endorsed by the Bishop of Tyler, Texas

rorate-caeli.blogspot.com

Clarity amongst confusion.
rhemes1582
Click link to view Video that Bishop Strickland is speaking about.
rhemes1582
Thank you Bishop Strickland

As the Bishop of Tyler I endorse Fr Altman’s statement in this video. My shame is that it has taken me so long. Thank you Fr Altman for your COURAGE. If you love Jesus & His Church & this nation...pleases HEED THIS MESSAGE
