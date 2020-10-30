Noodle Fight And Ball Game In The Sanctuary

After a June 21 Sunday Mass at Nebraska's Sacred Heart Church, Omaha Archdiocese, there was a six-minutes address full of buffooneries (below).The Mass was live-streamed. After Mass, a clown in a white coat with a floating tyre in his hand walked into the sanctuary.After some prank, he started a noodle fight (pictured) and then a ball game with the celebrant of the Mass, parish priest Dave Korth, who was still fully dressed for Mass. The "faithful" cheered. Korth calls his parish “vibrant” and “diverse.”