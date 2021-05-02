THE GREAT RESET: From Enlightenment to Globalism Michael Matt again speaks at Jason Morgan and Paul de Lacvivier's conference in Tokyo, Japan, albeit not in person this year due to COVID restrictio… More





Michael Matt again speaks at Jason Morgan and Paul de Lacvivier's conference in Tokyo, Japan, albeit not in person this year due to COVID restrictions. Michael's talk on the Enlightenment's connection to Globalism was streamed in Tokyo on April 29, 2021. A transcript of this talk also appears in the May 15, 2021 issue of The Remnant. THE GREAT RESET: From Enlightenment to GlobalismMichael Matt again speaks at Jason Morgan and Paul de Lacvivier's conference in Tokyo, Japan, albeit not in person this year due to COVID restrictions. Michael's talk on the Enlightenment's connection to Globalism was streamed in Tokyo on April 29, 2021. A transcript of this talk also appears in the May 15, 2021 issue of The Remnant. remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/subscribe-today Please keep our Japanese Christian allies in your prayers as they struggle to keep the Faith as a tiny Christian minority living in the largest (non-Christian) city in the world. Japanese Subtitles: youtu.be/jGiCnOr6aGQ Support RTV: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-today Michael Matt's 2019 Visit to Tokyo: youtube.com/watch?v=frNXsT4n_w4 RTV at 2019 Tokyo Pro-Life March: youtube.com/watch?v=LdNjTQHAcJE