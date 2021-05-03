Remnant TV Producer Gets COVID In this RTV Special Report, Michael Matt reveals that COVID has been contracted not only by his own brother-in-law but also by RTV producer Tess Mullins. After some … More





In this RTV Special Report, Michael Matt reveals that COVID has been contracted not only by his own brother-in-law but also by RTV producer Tess Mullins. After some preliminary commentary about the Million MAGA March in D.C., Michael questions whether the national lockdown will do anything more this time than it did during the first wave, especially after World Health Organization special envoy on Covid-19, Professor David Nabarro, has spoken out against lockdowns. Finally, RTV producer Tess Mullins—who is currently suffering with COVID—interviews her 74-year-old friend and landlady who is recovering from a serious case of COVID. Rather than focusing on dying of COVID, this Special Report is all about LIVING with COVID and going back to life, despite the virus. This is something different for RTV, but we believe it's an important message that needs to be spread far and wide, given the extent to which fear of COVID is once again being used to lockdown our nation.