Ireland: More Episcopal Consecrations Than Priestly Ordinations

More bishops will be consecrated in Ireland in 2020 than diocesan priests, reports Independent.ie (August 18).The only priestly ordination in the country’s 26 dioceses will take place next Sunday in Tuam Archdiocese.On the contrary, Achonry Bishop elect Paul Dempsey will be ordained on August 20, and Kilmore Bishop elect Martin Hayes in September.In Ireland, a once very Catholic country, from the 1920s to Vatican II, an average of about 90 priests were ordained each year. The abysmal quality of bishops chosen by John Paul II greatly contributed to the downfall of the Irish Church.Two Irishmen have been ordained for the Society St PiusX in 2020.