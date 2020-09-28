German Doom Bishop Wants to “Bless” Homosexuals and to Change Catholic Teaching

The Catholic Church "must reposition itself" regarding homosexuality, Dresden-Meißen Bishop Heinrich Timmerevers (68) told KNA.de (28 September).Timmerevers wants not only to strengthen "tolerance" for homosexuals in the parishes and in the Church but also to foster their "acceptance."For this plan he has assigned two “ministers". In this way, Timmerevers wants to initiate a process of alleged reflection in the parishes and at the Bishops' Conference.He would welcome if the Church would "bless" homosexual liaisons. It cannot have escaped Timmerevers' notice that all religious groups, without exception, who followed the path he proposed have ended up in the ditch.