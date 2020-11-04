Viganò: Is Francis Blackmailed Or Blackmailing?

Francis surrounds himself with an impressive number of homosexual prelates, writes Archbishop Viganò in a November 2 statement.He elaborates again the case of Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra, the Deputy Secretary of State. Peña was homosexually active before his 1985 ordination, was reported to the police for seducing two seminarians in 1990, was involved in two murders which included homosexual practices in 1992, and reported by a journalist as homosexual to the Nuncio (2000, 2001, 2002), Viganò writes.Cardinal Parolin knew about this and yet accepted Peña as his substitute. Viganò observes that Francis often choses collaborators accused of "such crimes."For Viganò there are two explanations for this: Either Francis himself is blackmailed "by those who benefit with such impunity from his clemency.” This would explain Francis' rage against the Church while he simultaneously respects people who are notoriously corrupt and perverted. Or, Francis deliberately promotes dissolute people who therefore can be blackmailed.