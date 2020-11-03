Lukashenko: “I Consider Francis the Best Pope”

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko gave his best regards to Francis as he met with the new Apostolic Nuncio Ante Jozic (BelTA, November 3).“Please convey my warmest greetings to the Pope. I highly respect him. I met with his predecessors, but I consider him the best Pope,” Lukashenko said.He added that Belarus and the Vatican enjoy “special relations” for instance in “protecting traditional family values.”