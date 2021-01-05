Italian Police Illegally Raids Church DURING Mass

Police stormed an unidentified church near the Vatican during a January 1 Mass after ONE snitch had told them that Covid-measures were allegedly not upheld.According to LaNuovaBq.it (January 3), the municipal police entered the church politely in order to check whether hygiene protocols sanctioned by the Italian bishops were enforced. They were. This church has always respected social distancing and used masks.According to the Italian Constitution and the Concordat between the Holy See and Italy, Italian police is NOT allowed to enter churches except in cases of extreme necessity - like stopping a murderer etc.