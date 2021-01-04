Müller: A Catholic in Danger of Death May Ask a Protestant "Cleric" for Assistance

In reality, Protestant pastors are and see themselves as laymen and therefore cannot assist a dying person any better than any other layman, with Protestants additionally not believing in the imparting of blessings.

Again, "believing in the Eucharist" is not enough for receiving Communion. Confession is also required, in the course of which a Protestant would have to renounce Protestantism.

Synodal Way

A Catholic in mortal danger can ask a Protestant "cleric" for assistance through God's word, prayer and blessing, Cardinal Gerhard Ludwig Müller told Kath.net (4 January).Müller went on claiming that non-Catholic Christians may receive Communion in case of mortal danger or if they "recognise the Catholic belief in the Eucharist (sacrificial character, transformation of essence)."Interestingly, Müller criticised thefor wanting to impose on the faithful decisions contrary to the faith. This, he said, was in conflict with the Church's constitution and was "null and void" because "the disciplinary power of bishops must never serve to enforce heretical teachings or immoral actions."According to Müller, the participants of the synod suffer from an "anti-Catholic resentment". He said that concerned people from all over the world ask him about the Synodal Way: "The matter is already so muddled and the fronts are so hardened that it is difficult to imagine a way out."