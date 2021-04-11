Clicks9
KEEP the FAITH in 2021: Michael Matt Chats With Bishop Schneider
CIC Video Gift Offer: remnantnewspaper.com/…he-2020-catholic-identity-conference-video-library In this bombshell new interview, Michael J. Matt asks Bishop Athanasius Schneider for concrete advice on how to survive the coming Great Reset. Since Bishop Schneider grew up under the Soviet regime in Eastern Europe, he has already experienced exactly what we fear may be coming in our immediate future here in America. The Bishop's advice is not only useful from a practical and spiritual point of view, but it is also filled with hope for how Christians can and will survive any attempted New World Order, which His Excellency predicts will be as short lived as the totalitarian regimes of the Twentieth Century. With so much hate and confusion and fear in the world right now, this interview is sure to be a welcome change of pace. Released for the first time here in December 2020, it took place in front of a live audience at the Catholic Identity Conference back in October. This release is also part of a Remnant Christmas gift promotion, designed to help support Remnant TV as we all head into an uncertain New Year. To give the gift of all 20 outstanding talks from this year's CIC (and to help support RTV), please click the link and order yours for family, friends, neighbors or just for yourself this Christmas: remnantnewspaper.com/…he-2020-catholic-identity-conference-video-library
