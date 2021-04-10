JOE BIDEN'S AMERICA: One Nation Under Davos In this week's episode of The Editor's Desk, Michael J. Matt hits the following hot topics: - President Biden's super spiritual Easter message. LOL - … More





- President Biden's super spiritual Easter message. LOL - Pope Francis calls on the IMF & World Bank to establish a global governing body. - Matt Damon: The Davos/Great Reset guy. - Klaus Schwab grew up in Nazi Germany. So why is he still into eugenics? - Is the Fourth Industrial Revolution the Fourth Reich? - Question for Democrats: Do you hate America? - Biden's Infrastructure Plan: Smart roads for smart cars. (Driving your own car, RIP) - 'Build Back Better'--what does it really mean? - Is the Great Reset just another wild conspiracy theory? - Excerpts from the 3 books by Klaus Schwab. You ready for the future? - Hopeful Sign: Remember when homeschooling was illegal? God intervened and now the whole world is home-schooling.

The Great Reset: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump