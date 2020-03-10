Another Novus Ordo Community Turns Against Its Founder

The superiors of the Monastic Fraternities of Jerusalem initiated prostration rituals.The reason: A former sister describes in a November 2019 book a “psychological and spiritual influence” she suffered from Father Pierre-Marie Delfieux (+ 2013), the founder of the Fraternities.Therfore, Father Jean-Christophe Calmon and Sister Rosalba Bulzaga, the present superiors, set up an independent contact point in order to find out if there were more “victims.”In a March 7 communiqué they write that “the behaviour of our founder in the early years of our community has profoundly upset us.” The community started in 1975.“These facts, if proven, are serious and we strongly condemn any attack on the freedom and dignity of individuals.” It is unclear, what Delfieux is accused of.Already in December 2019 an appeal was launched to those “who may have been victims of abuse within the Fraternities.”