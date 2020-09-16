Father Altier blasts ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 regime as ‘evil’

"There’s nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It’s not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to … More

"There’s nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It’s not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to somebody." (Video-recorded homily posted on September 7, Complicit Clergy)