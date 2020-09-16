Clicks83
Father Altier blasts ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 regime as ‘evil’
"There’s nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It’s not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to somebody." (Video-recorded homily posted on September 7, Complicit Clergy)
God bless and protect father Altier a true shephard. a true priest.thanks for sharing.
This just came out today and answers some important questions about why our Bishops Are doing what their doing.
churchmilitant.com/…clusive-interview-trey-trainor
I’m on God’s side! God bless Father Altier for speaking the truth. May he be rewarded greatly.