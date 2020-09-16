Clicks83

Father Altier blasts ‘new normal’ of COVID-19 regime as ‘evil’

Tesa
4
"There's nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It's not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to …More
"There’s nothing normal about it. It is not normal for human beings to be six feet apart from one another. It’s not normal for human beings to be covering their face when they try and talk to somebody." (Video-recorded homily posted on September 7, Complicit Clergy)
DEFENSA DE LA FE
God bless and protect father Altier a true shephard. a true priest.thanks for sharing.
salliperson
This just came out today and answers some important questions about why our Bishops Are doing what their doing.

churchmilitant.com/…clusive-interview-trey-trainor
salliperson
I’m on God’s side! God bless Father Altier for speaking the truth. May he be rewarded greatly.
123jussi
Pray the rosary and do what Our Lady of Fatima asked,this is the only solution
