Clicks80
This is a CHILDREN’s show on Danish TV entitled “Ultra Strips Down”
produced by Danish branch of Warner Bros. The show claims to teach kids about different body types by exposing them to naked adults! Why are there now so many pushing to destroy children?More
produced by Danish branch of Warner Bros. The show claims to teach kids about different body types by exposing them to naked adults!
Why are there now so many pushing to destroy children?
Why are there now so many pushing to destroy children?