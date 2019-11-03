Bishop Schneider: Francis Not Only Promotes, But Rewards Betrayers Of Christ

Today's Church crisis is rooted in freemasonry, Bishop Athanasius Schneider told RemnantNewspaper.com (November 2, video below).He describes freemasonry as an “Anti-Church” and the "Church of Christ's enemy,” explaining that they aren't against religion in general, but against the uniqueness and exclusivity of Jesus Christ, his Church and Divine Revelation.According to Schneider, the 20th century Modernists followed a similar thinking like the Freemasons, without necessarily being members.He observed that the Church's penetration by Modernism reached its peak at Second Vatican Council (1962-1965) and that this assembly was used to promote the Masons' naturalistic, anthropocentric and relativistic thinking. After the Council, the Modernists and even true Freemasons got hold of high Church positions.With Francis, "real heretics" and "deniers of the Catholic truth" are "not only promoted to high Church offices" but they are even "given a reward for their betrayal of Christ,” Schneider noticed.