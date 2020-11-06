Vatican Punishes 97-Year-Old Polish Cardinal

The Holy See has punished retired Wrocław Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, 97, Poland, after a canonical inquiry of hoax accusations and after having examined other elements of his past life, the nunciature in Poland announced (November 6). The note did not specify any crime.
Gulbinowic is prohibited from participating in any public events, using bishops’ insignia and being buried in the cathedral. He is ordered to donate to St. Joseph Foundation that was established by the Polish bishops in October 2019 to support alleged abuse victims.
In May 2019, Gulbinowicz was accused of homosexual abuse in January 1990 by the homosexual Przemysław Kowalczyk, also known as Karol Chum. Gulbinowicz protested his innocence.
