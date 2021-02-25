Bishops Confidentially: Francis Has Not Inspired A Single Seminarian to Become a Priest

“When pressed, none of the bishops I queried could report a single diocesan seminarian inspired to pursue priestly life by the current pope.”

Covid-19 did less financial damage than expected, Francis Maier found after conducting 33 private interviews with bishops since December. Revenues declined in 2020 by 4-8%.Maier spoke to 31 bishops from the US and 2 from other anglophone countries (FirstThings.com, February 22).The bishops expect a 25-40% permanent fall-off in Mass attendance, and have not noticed any uptick in people’s concern about the afterlife due to Covid-19.Maier found that worrying about the negative spirit and potential damage of the Biden regime was “unanimous.”All bishops expressed a "sincere fidelity" to Francis but “many” voiced frustration with his "ambiguous" comments and behaviour,The greatest pain for the bishops is the number of young people exiting the Church.