Dominican Priest Works on His Own Covid-19 Vaccine

Dominican Father Nicanor Austriaco is working on an affordable COVID-19 vaccine for poor people.Austriaco is a Filipino and associate professor of biology and theology at Providence College in the United States.According to LiCAS.news (December 11), his project is in its early stages. It is yeast-based, will not need refrigeration, and will be taken orally.Austriaco and his colleagues are working in a laboratory in the United States. The testing is done at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila.A microbiologist with a doctorate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Austriaco entered the Dominicans in 1997 and earned a doctorate in theology at Fribourg University, Switzerland in 2005.