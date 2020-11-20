Scalfari: Francis' Goal Is One World Religion

Francis has often said to the Italian atheist Eugenio Scalfari, 96, that he wanted to end “conflicts” between Catholics and Protestants and make the differences between them "bearable."
Scalfari writes (IlSussidiario.net, November 20) that, as a matter of fact, Francis has gone far beyond this “challenge” and has also dealt with non-Christian religions because God is for Francis “not simply Christian."
Francis' belief that there is "only one God" who is "the same everywhere," is for Scalfari "revolutionary." According to Scalfari it is the goal of Francis to make clear that "there is only one God and one religion."
