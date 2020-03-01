Zero Mercy: Priest Hanged Himself

A police helicopter found the corps of Father Sébastien Dubois, the popular parish-priest of Saint-Arnoux in Gap, France, shortly after he had hanged himself on February 28 on a tree underneath the Chapeau de Napoléon in La Rochette.In the morning of the same day, he left a letter where he explained his intention to commit suicide in that area.A few days earlier, Dubois was accused of sexual assault by someone of his family. Shorty after being informed by his family, he committed suicide.