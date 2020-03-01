Zero Mercy: Priest Hanged Himself

A police helicopter found the corps of Father Sébastien Dubois, the popular parish-priest of Saint-Arnoux in Gap, France, shortly after he had hanged himself on February 28 on a tree underneath the Chapeau de Napoléon in La Rochette.
In the morning of the same day, he left a letter where he explained his intention to commit suicide in that area.
A few days earlier, Dubois was accused of sexual assault by someone of his family. Shorty after being informed by his family, he committed suicide.
