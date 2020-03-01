Former Hong Kong Governor: “Vatican Got It Badly Wrong About China”

The Vatican has “got it badly wrong about China” in its attempts at rapprochement with the administration of Chinese President Xi Jingping, said Baron Patten of Barnes, the last British Governor of Hong Kong.Patten, a liberal Catholic, told TheTablet.co.uk (February 28) that it was "bizarre" for the Vatican to try and drive for a normalisation of its relationship with China at this time.He says he was in favour of the Vatican doing what it could to help the Chinese Catholics,However, “I find myself sympathising hugely with Cardinal Zen on this and with others.”