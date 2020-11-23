Unlikely Suspicion: Ex-Vicar General Held Woman "As Prisoner" For Twelve Years

An eighty-years-old ex-vicar general, liberal professor, and liberal ex-rector of the Theological Faculty of Lugano, Switzerland, was arrested on Friday.He is accused of having kidnapped, coerced and assaulted a Finish woman, 48, whom he allegedly held imprisoned in his apartment for twelve years.They met during online classes, and he brought her to Lugano. The likely psychotic woman was found completely neglected.The priest is a frail man who was often away, and thus not able to keep the woman in the house against her will.