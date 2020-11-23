Zenit.org Ceases Operation

Zenit.org will suspend indefinitely its Spanish, English and Italian editions for financial reasons, it announced in its November 19 newsletter.It's possible that the French and Arabic editions will continue. Zenit.org was founded in 1997 by members of the Legion of Christ. It suffered financially after the abuses surrounding Marcial Maciel, the founder of the community, were dealt with.Zenit’s leading figure, the Spanish journalist Jesus Colina left Zenit in 2011 and started Aleteia.it. Both, Zenit.org and Aleteia.it tend to agree with whomever is holding the power in the Church.