Easter 2021: Vatican Wants to Repeat Last Year's Desaster

The Liturgy Congregation headed by Cardinal Sarah issued a February 17 note on the celebration of Holy Week 2021 whose focus is not Christ's Resurrection but Covid-19.
The note asks the bishops to make “prudent decisions” about "what is possible" for Easter. They should respect the safeguarding of health and the decisions of the political authorities - a formulation which according to Francis' concept of the law smells of "legalism" and "rigidity."
It refers to the Congregation's March 2020 decree saying that the 2020 guidelines can be applied also in 2021.
“The norms and directives contained in the liturgical books, drawn up with normal times in view, are not entirely applicable in exceptional moments of crisis such as these," the note also says as if this norms were taken seriously before the Coronavirus came.
Instead of participating in Church's public liturgy, family and personal prayer are suggested although one cannot be replaced by the other.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-SA, #newsNdpgerryxh
Clicks51
- Report
Social networks