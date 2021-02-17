Retired Bishop Openly Supports Sedevacantism

Retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 97, Texas, believes that Francis is “not a bishop, not a Catholic and not a Pope” (Abyssum.org, January 13).
Gracida now openly embraces sedevacantism, the theory that Pius XII (+1958) was the last pope implying that after him the Church ended. For Gracida, John XXIII started a "false church," and he and all his successors were impostors.
Gracida claims that the Novus Ordo episcopal consecration is "invalid since 1968.” He excludes however his own January 1972 consecration which, according to him, didn't follow the Novus Ordo although Paul VI's ordination rite was introduced in April 1969.
An ardent former follower of John Paul II, Gracida now calls Vatican II “heretical.” He believes the Ultramontanist myth that "the Pope is the bulwark of the Catholic faith" and notices correctly that “no one could seriously say this about the antipopes of the Vatican II Church.”
Sedevacantism is a consequence of Ultramontanism which considers the pope a living oracle. Once it becomes evident that this is not true, the inevitable conclusion is that a deficient pope is not a pope at all.
#newsIkhqiuinvp
Clicks12
- Report
Social networks