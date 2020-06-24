Mel Gibson Met Bishop Gracida: Is Sedevacantism in the Air?

The actor and maker of “The Passion Of Christ,” one of the most famous Christian films in history, Mel Gibson, 64, published on June 23 pictures of his last-weekend meeting with retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 97, Texas.
The well informed Sedevacantist NovusOrdoWatch.org claims that Gibson has become a sedevacantist like his recently deceased father (+Mai 11). Sedevacantism believes that all popes after Pius XII were imposters.
However, Gibson has never stated this in public, on the contrary, in January he attended a Melkite Catholic liturgy. Gibson is an Amoris-Laetita adulterer who has nine children from three women. His lastest concubine is Rosalind Ross, 29.
Bishop Gracida has argued that Benedict XVI is still the Pope and that the cardinals should gather and dismiss Francis.
Saint Vincent Ferrer explains that the schismatics are those who join a false pope who are also idolaters who violate the First Commandment.
The sedevacantists are those who have an apostate as Pope.