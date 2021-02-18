Bishop Gracida Is NOT A Sedevacantist

The courageous retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 97, Texas, deleted a January 13 post he published on his blog Abyssum.org after a Gloria.tv report.
The post claimed that “it is not possible for Roncalli thru Bergoglio to be Popes.” And, “The Novus Ordo Rite of Consecration of Bishops is invalid since 1968.”
Gracida told Alexis Bugnolo that the article did not express his opinion but was an email he received and published.
Gracida called Gloria.tv’s report about the article a “hit piece” and explains that he regards Benedict XVI’s resignation as invalid, however, he stresses that he is “certainly not a sedevacantist.”
