Vatican Promotes Our Lady As Model For Islam

“Mary, a model for faith and life for Christianity and Islam,” is the title of a series of online web-seminars which present Our Lady as a "bridge" between the Church and Islam, FamigliaCristiana.it reports (February 13).The series will start on February 18 offering ten weekly conferences organised by the Pontifical Academy of Mary. They are co-organised by the Antonianum, the Roman University of the Franciscan Order.Talks are jointly given by Catholic and Muslim speakers about “Mary, a woman of faith,” or “God who is love and faith." There is no indication, neither in Christianity nor in Islam, that God "is faith."