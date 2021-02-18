Covid-Cardinal Saw Our Lady While Being in Intensive Care

Perugia Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti celebrated a February 16 Thanksgiving Mass at Our Lady of Comfort in Arezzo, Italy, after he recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
Afterwards, he told journalist that Covid-19 is like “a swamp,” that in ICU he was near the end, and that he entrusted himself to Our Lady of Comfort. While in intensive care, Bassetti even saw Our Lady of Comfort “transfigured: so beautiful, so bright, so smiling I had never seen her before.”
“I could have gone to purgatory, as so many have gone to purgatory because of this terrible illness,” Bassetti admitted without taking in consideration the possibility of going to hell although hell is much better attested in the Gospel than purgatory and even Francis alluding to this possibility.
However, “Providence wanted me to stay here. This still touches me,” an emotional Cardinal confessed.
