Covid-Deficit: At Least, the Vatican Saved Some Money on Cancelled Conferences and Trips

It's a “difficult period” for the Vatican finances, a senior official [likely Bishop Nunzio Galantino, the president of APSA] told AFP (February 17). But, "The financial situation is not alarming."The Roman Curia had a shortfall of EUR90 million in 2020 (2019: -11 million). Peter's Pence is expected to fall by around 25% on the EUR53 million collected in 2019.The Governorate which manages the museums lost about EUR100 million (-85%). As a result, it gave only 15 million (usually: 30) to the Curia.The Vatican’s financial reserves are sufficiently well stocked to allow it to hold on for a "few years." At least, the Curia saved 10% in 2020 on cancelled [useless] conferences and trips, including those of Francis.