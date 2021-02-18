Msgr. Gracida calls gloria.tv accusation of Sedevacantism a “hit piece”

by Br. Alexis Bugnolo





Gracida Retired Corpus Christi Bishop René Gracida, 97, Texas, believes that Francis is “not a bishop, not a Catholic and not a Pope” (Abyssum.org, January 13).Gracida now openly embraces sedevacantism, the theory that Pius XII (+1958) was the last pope implying that after him the Church ended. For Gracida, John XXIII started a “false church,” and he and all his successors were impostors.

Jorge Bergoglio: 3 things he is not