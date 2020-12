Francis will deliver the annual New Year address to the ambassadors to the Holy See on January 25, five days after Joe Biden will take the office as US president.The anti-Catholic journalist Robert Mickens points out on Twitter.com (December 24) that, at this point the present US ambassador, Callista Gingrich, will already have returned to the USA.The date of the address is very late. Usually, the encounter takes place within the first ten days of January.