Invalid Female Diaconate: Is Something Moving?

Francis received L’Aquila Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi on October 26.The meeting was related to Petrocchi’s role as chairman of Francis’ “Study Commission on the Women’s Diaconate.” Father Denis Dupont-Fauville, the Commission’s secretary, accompanied him.On Sunday, Francis made Father Enrico Feroci, 80, a cardinal who originates from L’Aquila and was director of the Roman Caritas. This means that the obscure L’Aquila Archdiocese with 110.000 Catholics and 90 priests has now two cardinals.