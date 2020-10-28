Clicks112
Invalid Female Diaconate: Is Something Moving?

Francis received L’Aquila Cardinal Giuseppe Petrocchi on October 26.

The meeting was related to Petrocchi’s role as chairman of Francis’ “Study Commission on the Women’s Diaconate.” Father Denis Dupont-Fauville, the Commission’s secretary, accompanied him.

On Sunday, Francis made Father Enrico Feroci, 80, a cardinal who originates from L’Aquila and was director of the Roman Caritas. This means that the obscure L’Aquila Archdiocese with 110.000 Catholics and 90 priests has now two cardinals.

