Churches Are Again Being Stormed in Poland

After the Polish Constitutional Court made a better law against abortion, left-wing extremist used this as an excuse to storm churches like during the overthrown communist regime.Their hate slogans: "Hell for women", "Church kills women", "F*ck the clergy." Believers watched the entrances to churches. A left-wing Member of Parliament took part in the attacks.In Toruń (Saint Jacob) the criminals demanded a right to kill children. In Poznan (Peter and Paul) they appeared with Nazi symbols. The priest couldn't finish Mass. In Katowice (Cathedral) believers were able to prevent an arson attack.The monument to John Paul II in Warsaw was smudged, the one in Poznan devastated. The police had to use tear gas.On Monday evening, the criminals pelted believers in Warsaw (St. Alexander's) with bottles, stones and sharp objects causing casualties. Professional thugs blocked an ambulance.Polish criminal law provides for up to two years' imprisonment for profanation of churches and disturbing mass.