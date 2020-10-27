Oligarch Newspaper: Francis’ Not Wearing Mask Is “Clericalism”

Francis was scolded by TheGuardian.com (October 26) for hardly wearing a mask.Immediately before and after the private Saturday meeting with the Spanish prime minister, everybody was unmasked.During the October 21 Wednesday Audience, Francis shook the hands of half-dozen maskless bishops. He also kissed the hands of recently ordained priests, a scandalised TheGuardian.com reports.Jesuit Father Thomas Reese rebuked Francis in an open letter (“you should know better”) setting out six reasons why he should wear a mask.One was, “You’re the boss; you should follow your own rules. When the clergy hold themselves above the rules, we call that clericalism, a sin that you have loudly denounced.” Another argument, “Do you really want to be like Trump?”