Cardinal-Elect Is Flamingly Pro-Gay

Francis DeBernardo, the executive director of the homosex New Ways Ministry is “very excited” after Francis made Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory a cardinal.
Afro-American Gregory started his career at age 35 as a Chicago auxiliary bishop and protégé of the notoriously Cardinal Bernardin.
He started giving talks to homosex groups, invited the homosex activist James Martin, refused to punish gay Father Henry Graz who attended gay clubs and gay marches.
In the wake of Gregory's 2019 appointment to Washington, homosex groups in his former dioceses published rainbow-coloured ads thanking him for his support.
In 2014, Gregory apologised for having moved into a 6,400 square-foot (595 sqm), $2.2 million mansion.
Picture: Theodore McCarrick, Wilton Gregory, #newsSwslmzxlgl
So another red hat for Team McCarrick.
He owes his career to two homosexual fellow Cardinals - Bernardin and McCarrick