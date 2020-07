Rinascita delle Scuole Cattholiche ( www.Rinascita.Education ) published on Internet pictures of a beautiful Lego replica of the Holy Mass with deacon and subdeacon.Lego is a line of plastic construction toys manufactured by The Lego Group, a privately held company based in Billund, Denmark, since 1949. As of July 2015, 600 billion Lego parts have been produced.