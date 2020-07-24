Archbishop Paglia Defends Spreading Nude Picture

Pro-gay Curia Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia defended re-tweeting a pornographic picture of two actors of the 2002 Italian comedy If by Chance (Casomai) who lay naked on the floor surrounded by four naked children.
On VincenzoPaglia.it, the archbishop accused his critics of “a deeply morbid gaze” and claimed that the nude picture portrays “a Catholic family model and contains nothing erotic, ambiguous or inappropriate.” It can therefore be assumed that the picture reflects the dress code in Paglia family.
Still, even Twitter hid the image behind the label “sensitive content.”
Vincenzo Paglia promotes homoerotic paintings. It’s time we Catholic quit calling these thugs Bishop.
