Curia Archbishop Retweets Pornography

Pro-gay Curia Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia retweeted on July 16 a picture of a naked man, a naked woman and four naked children.It is a promotion of a broadcast featuring the Roman film director Alessandro D'Alatri. The original tweet has been deleted since, but Paglia’s retweet still exists.Paglia is the chancellor of the wrecked Roman Institute for Marriage and Family and the president of the Pontifical Academy for Life. Among other homosexualist activities, he became notorious for commissioning a homoerotic mural in his former cathedral in Terni (below).