No Fear of Covid-19 At Funeral for Patriarch Who Died of Covid-19

Thousands of people attended the November 22 funeral of Serbian Orthodox Patriarch Irinej, 90.He died after contracting Covid-19 during a funeral for a Montenegro bishop who had also tested Covid-19 positive.Most people – including the priests - didn't wear masks or adhere to sanitary distancing in the massive St. Sava Cathedral in Belgrade. They kissed the glass shield covering Irinej’s remains and used a single spoon during Holy Communion.The Serbian Church had asked to respect Covid-19 rules. Epidemiologists said there was no way they could ban the traditional funeral liturgy.