Abolishing Celibacy: Cardinal Marx Still Hopes

"There is no Catholic Church without priests, but what does the priests' future look like," Munich Cardinal Marx asked in a sermon on Saturday:
"Perhaps we will also have priests who are not celibate - why not?" - he suddenly replaced the sermon with church politics.
Marx hopes that the "Corona pandemic" will encourage these "debates" in the church, although Covid-19 has accelerated the exodus of the German faithful and thus diminished the need for priests.
Picture: Reinhard Marx, © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsPqodqytsax
Clicks5
- Report
Social networks