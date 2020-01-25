Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
146
Cardinal Burke at March for Life: “We must never give way to discouragement”
De Profundis
1
1 hour ago
While preaching to March for Life attendees at mass this morning, Cardinal Burke reminded pro-lifers not to "give way to discouragement."
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
HerzMariae
50 minutes ago
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
onda
likes this.
27 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up