14 abortion survivors put a face to ‘choice’ in new TV ad
An ad created for mainstream television featuring 14 survivors of attempted abortion was revealed on the main stage during the Washington D.C. March for Life today as well as along the main route on jumbotrons.
The ad campaign, titled Faces of Choice, is designed to raise awareness of the survivors of abortion who all univocally make it clear that they are persons and not a "choice."
