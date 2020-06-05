The Trauma of Trianon (and Hungary)

historic

“Get over it.” That’s the usual answer across the globe if a Hungarian mentions the Trianon Treaty in a discussion. Today, June 4th, 2020, is the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Trianon Treaty. And we, Hungarians cannot “get over it”—and I’d like to explain why.It is true that “it was long time ago” and happened in a place far away. It is also just one historical fact among many, and the usual suggestion—typically from Britons—is to simply “get over it” because, as they tell us, “we, too, lost our Empire.”This indirect reference to the former Austro-Hungarian or Habsburg Empire overlooks and ignores theHungary, which was practically identical with the Carpathian Basin. In fact, it wasn’t an empire at all.So, to lose, under the Trianon Treaty, Transylvania, later Slovakia, and roughly two-thirds of our country, wasn’t like losing India for the Britons. It was more like losing Manchester and Liverpool, both integral parts of the English homeland.