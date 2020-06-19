O America, you who said to yourself, 'I shall be the shining city upon a hill,' how you are fallen! [Cf. Isaiah 14:3-23 (RSVCE) > Downfall of the King of Babylon]
Q. How and why did that happen?
A. The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree.
George Washington, founding father of the nation, a Freemason and First President.
Made into a god after his death.
But if he became Catholic on his deathbed, only the only God can perform such wonders.
America has fallen, Babylon is soon to follow.
Washington consecrated America at St. Paul's Chapel which is located at the corner of Ground Zero and is the spiritual birthplace of America!
allianceforreligiousfreedom.com/…/america-dedicat…
That Washignton’s statue has been attacked means Babylon IS falling.