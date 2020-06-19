Clicks47
F M Shyanguya
4

O America, you who said to yourself, 'I shall be the shining city upon a hill,' how you are fallen!

O America, you who said to yourself, 'I shall be the shining city upon a hill,' how you are fallen! [Cf. Isaiah 14:3-23 (RSVCE) > Downfall of the King of Babylon]

*****

Q. How and why did that happen?

A. The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far From The Tree.

George Washington, founding father of the nation, a Freemason and First President.

Made into a god after his death.



But if he became Catholic on his deathbed, only the only God can perform such wonders.

America has fallen, Babylon is soon to follow.
  • Report

  • Social networks

salliperson
  • Report
Washington consecrated America at St. Paul's Chapel which is located at the corner of Ground Zero and is the spiritual birthplace of America!

allianceforreligiousfreedom.com/…/america-dedicat…
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
That Washignton’s statue has been attacked means Babylon IS falling.
Jmy1975
  • Report
It's not over.
Jmy1975
  • Report
Item not over.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up