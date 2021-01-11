Leaked Letter: Cardinal Parolin Praised London Deal

Secretary of State Pietro Parolin considered the Vatican's London property deal a “valid” and “protected” investment, EditorialeDomani.it reported with reference to a leaked March 4, 2019 letter.
Parolin asked the Vatican bank (IOR) for a €150 million loan. According to EditorialeDomani.it, Parolin’s involvement in the deal explains a “sudden cooling of the relationship” between him and Francis.
In July 2019, Gianfranco Mammì, IOR's director general, lodged a complaint against the deal. This caused a criminal investigation.
Picture: © Mazur, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsWycmsiruoy
Clicks28
- Report
Social networks