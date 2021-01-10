Bishop Snatches for Himself a Covid-19 Vaccination

The rules for receiving a coronavirus vaccination in Italy are clear: first the medical personal, then the elderly over 80.However, on Epiphany, Potenza Bishop Salvatore Ligorio, 72, was vaccinated at the Catholic Don Uva Hospital while the vaccination of the personal has not completed yet (picture).The Regional Councillor for Health, Rocco Leone, was furious, “Those in political or other positions should set an example.”An explanation was quickly found: One of the nuns, working in the hospital, refused the vaccination, therefore Bishop Ligorio was called “in order not to 'lose' the dose.”“Perhaps that same dose could have been used to vaccinate one of the patients on the list,” LaGazettaDelMezzoGiorno (January 9) writes.