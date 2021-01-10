U.S. Capitol Incident: Incompetent Francis Was “Surprised”

During a Canale 5 interview which is aired on January 10, Francis showed again his political incompetence when speaking about the January 6 U.S. Capitol Incident.These events left him “stunned," he said. In keeping with the oligarchs, he condemned the participants as “people who take a road against the community, against democracy, against the common good.”A more competent view comes from the always well informed MoonOfAlabama.org (January 8) which wrote about the participants of the incident, “These were not terrorists but tourists who came from all over the states to Washington for fun and to register their disagreement with the 'elites'.”And, “Biden and others are furious about the stunt because it lifted the veil off their vaunted U.S. 'democracy' and its empty rituals.”